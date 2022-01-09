PPP announces tractor rally to show solidarity with farmers

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday chaired a meeting in Lahore to finalise strategy regarding protest rallies against unavailability of fertilisers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PPP chairman has approved Kissan Solidarity Protest across the country to show solidarity with farmers who are protesting in various Punjab towns against the shortage of urea.

The PPP will organise tractor rallies in parts of the country on January 21.

It is to be mentioned here that the farmers are facing problems in getting the urea at the government’s fixed rate. Because of the wheat sowing season, the requirement for fertilizer increased significantly and the farmers were forced to pay extra amount to buy a urea bag.

Small farmers and peasants across the country are protesting against hoarding and black marketing of fertilizers.

The farmers have complained that they stand in long queues for hours to buy fertilizer at wholesale shops but failing to get the same for their crops.

They alleged that the Urea and DAP, which have fixed government prices of Rs 1700 and 4000 respectively, are being sold on inflated rates of 2400 and 9000 to growers.

