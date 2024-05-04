PPP under pressure to join the PML-N led coalition: sources

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N pressing the People’s Party to join the coalition government in Centre, citing the PPP sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PPP sources said that the PML-N has contacted directly and via mutual friends inviting the party to join the government.

“The PML-N yesterday invited the PPP to be the part of the government and earlier at the oath taking of Aseefa Bhutto as MNA, was also extended invitation,” PPP sources said.

The party has been invited to join the federal as well as Punjab government as an ally.

“The PPP didn’t respond to the government over the offer, neither the party held consultations over the issue,” sources said.

Sources said that the PPP leadership has been under pressure to join the government. The party’s parliamentarians from Sindh backing to join the government.

However, a senior party leader from Sindh has vehemently opposed the offer and communicated the opinion to the party’s leadership.

The People’s Party’s Punjab leadership opined to join the government in Punjab instead of the Centre. “The PPP will strengthen in the province by joining the Punjab government,” sources said.

Senior party leaders opposing the offer, while juniors want to join the government and the party leaders have expressed their opinions at various party forums, sources added.