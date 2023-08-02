PPP unhappy with PM Shehbaz over announcement of elections on 2023 census

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not happy with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of holding the next elections on the new census, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The statement of the premier has fumed the impression of delaying the elections as the new census results are yet to be approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the PPP said reacting to the premier’s statements.

The statement further said the reservations raised by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the census were ‘unheard’.

New delimitation will be needed if the federal government was interested in holding the elections on the new census. The process will need at least 6 months and after approval from the CCI, a constitutional amendment will be held under Article 51-3.

Pakistan People’s Party wants elections on time.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming general elections will be held on 2023 census.

“Have to go in the elections based on new census. There has been a census [2023] so the polls should be based on it,” he said during an interview with a private news channel.

The premier added that he would summon a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) — a body which includes chief ministers of all provinces — once the country results of the census come in.