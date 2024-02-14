PPP to unveil new CM of Sindh in next few days: party sources

KARACHI: The name of Sindh’s chief minister expected to be announced in next few days, citing People’s Party sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Former chief minister Murad Ali Shah and Nasir Shah being tipped as two strong contenders for Sindh’s top office.

Party sources said that some PPP leaders have also floated the name of Faryal Talpur to be nominated as the first woman chief minister of the province.

“Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will decide about the new chief minister with mutual consultation,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that the People’s Party has won 84 seats in Sindh Assembly, and it could win the top slot of the province without support from any other party.

The party’s tally of members could reach to 109 members in the house of 168 seats, after allocation of reserved seats for the minorities and women.

The PPP is poised to form the government in Sindh for the fourth consecutive term, MQM-P has won 28 provincial assembly seats, taking back the most seats it had lost to the PTI in previous election.