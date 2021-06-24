PPP will vote against Jadhav-specific bill in Parliament: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that his party will oppose the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav-specific bill in the Parliament, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, the PPP chairman said that the government wanted to get the Jadhav-specific bill passed through the Parliament but his party will vote against the bill in the house.

Lashing out at the government, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government had not taken the opposition into confidence over the matter.

“We have learnt lessons from Afghan issue,” he said, adding that the government should take decision about the matter very carefully.

Earlier on June-15, Federal government had asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to adjourn proceedings of a case pertaining to the appointment of a counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav.

The attorney general of Pakistan had represented the government during the proceedings and sought a delay in the proceedings of a case heard by a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Miangul Hassan.