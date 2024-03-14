PPP wins four out of six seats in Senate by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won four out of six Senate seats in by-elections on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In the National Assembly hall, polling was held on one vacant seat of the Senate from Islamabad.

PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani was declared the winner with 204 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban remained runner-up with 88 votes.

In Sindh Assembly, PPP candidates Jam Saifullah Dharijo and Aslam Abro were declared winners with 58 and 57 votes, respectively. SIC’s Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail secured 4 votes each. 124 MPAs including 116 of PPP and 8 of SIC took part in the polling.

Both these seats had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

In Balochistan, Pakistan People’s Party’s Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo was declared the winner with 23 votes, while JUI-F’s Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and PML-N’s Mir Dostain Domki were also declared the winners on the Senate’s vacant seats.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a schedule for elections on forty eight vacant seats of the Senate.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on the second of next month from 9 am to 4 pm. The candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officers from tomorrow till Saturday.

Whereas the 19th of this month has been fixed for the scrutiny of nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on the 26th of this month whilst the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 27th of this month.

These seats became vacant after the expiration of the term of the incumbent members on the 11th of this month.