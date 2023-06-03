PPP’s Chaudhry Latif Akbar elected AJK assembly speaker

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Latif Akbar has been elected as the speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Chaudhry Latif Akbar was elected as AJK assembly speaker after approximately a month when the former speaker Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq was elected as territory’s prime minister and the seat was vacant.

The PPP leader secured 19 votes as a minority of the house but was declared elected as Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Maqbool Gujar boycotted the election and only PML-N and the PPP legislators voted.

Chaudhry Latif Akbar was born in a Muzaffarabad village on February 4, 1948. He passed the LLB exams at Peshawar University.

In 1976, he became Pakistan People’s Party Muzaffarabad district vice president. He got into the AJK LA after the 1985 elections. He also remained the Leader of the Opposition in the AJK Assembly.