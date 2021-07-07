PPP’s former MPA Malik Shahan killed in armed attack in Attock

ATTOCK: A former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been killed in an armed attack in Attock, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that PPP’s former lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan, has been attacked by unidentified assailants when he was attending funeral prayers in Sheen Bagh, Attock.

The politician was immediately shifted to Rawalpindi’s District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in critical condition where succumbed to his wounds.

Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan had been elected as MPA in the 2008 general elections, whereas, his father Malik Hakmeen Khan had also elected as MPA and senator three times.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the assassination of former MPA Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan. He said that the party leadership is upset over the martyrdom of Malik Shahan and assassins will not be pardoned at any cost.

He demanded the authorities to immediately arrest the murderers of Malik Shahan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam condemned the armed attack on Malik Shahan and said that a high-level probe has launched to arrest the culprits.