PPP’s Khursheed Shah expresses desire to become a ‘hero’

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has expressed his desire to become a ‘hero’ in a movie, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal minister expressed his desire while addressing an inaugural ceremony at University of Sukkur.

Sukkur University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Samreen Siddiqui informed the federal minister that the varsity was signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Media mogul Sultana Siddiqui to introduce Film Making course.

In response, Khursheed Shah expressed his desire to become a ‘hero’ in the movie. To this, Dr Samreen Siddiqui said: “In such a situation, I will become the heroine.”

However, the federal minister refused and sarcastically said PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain – who is the husband of Samreen Siddiqui – would kill him.

