PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announces to resign as senator

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has announced to resign as senator after it emerged that the party’s leadership ‘wasn’t happy with his political positions’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader wrote: “Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign.”

As a political worker, I cherish my right to express my opinions on matters of public interest. Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar further said that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinion on matters of public interest. “Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the senate seat from Sindh,” he added.

Will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairmen Senate tomorrow, inshallah. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022

He noted that he would submit his resignation as a senator in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani tomorrow (Wednesday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Khokhar had previously resigned as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman in December 2020. He has been critical of the government since its inception.

