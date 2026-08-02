PPP's Nadeem Afzal Chan alleges unfair tactics in AJK election

People’s Party’s leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday said that unfair tactics being used to hand over power to a specific political party in Azad Kashmir.

PPP leader in a statement expressed reservations over the transparency of the second phase of Azad Jammur and Kashmir election.

He said that the polling staff and electoral material could not reach in several constituencies in the second phase. “We have filed more than 15 complaints,” he said.

He said it will be very difficult to accept the election as free, fair and transparent if the situation not redressed.

“We don’t intend to boycott the election but want the change with the ballot,” PPP leader said.

“It seems to become an ultra Form 47 election,” Nadeem Afzal Chan alleged.

Polling underway for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, covering 21 constituencies.

Voting is being held in nine constituencies in Muzaffarabad and twelve refugee constituencies. Polling will continue uninterrupted until 5:00 p.m. Kashmiri refugees residing across Pakistan, including in Karachi and Lahore, are casting their votes.

A total of 802 candidates are contesting the nine Muzaffarabad constituencies, while 143 candidates are competing for the 12 refugee seats.