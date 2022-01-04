PQA revenue increases by 29pc in 2020-21: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi on Tuesday announced that Port Qasim Authority (PQA) revenue increased by 29pc in the fiscal year 2020-21, ARY News reported.

Sharing a yearly performance report of the PQA from his Twitter handle, Ali Zaidi said he is happy to share the outstanding performance report of the Port Qasim Authority as it generated Rs19.76 billion profit during last year.

Happy to report @QasimPort outstanding performance.

In 2020-21 PQA’s net profit went ⬆️ 29% to Rs 19.76 bn.

Meanwhile expenditures dropped by 2.18%.

PQA also paid taxes of Rs 8 bn.

Perfect example of a what happens when a State Owned Enterprise is run professionally!#BlueEconomy pic.twitter.com/RlrVPIUStJ — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) January 4, 2022

Apart from generating record profit, the annual expenditure of the port were reduced by 2.18pc during the last fiscal year, Ali Zaidi said and added that the authority paid Rs8 billion in terms of taxes to the federal government.

“State institutions are moving in right directions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Zaidi said in his tweet.

