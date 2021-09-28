PR outsources nine more passenger trains including Jinnah, Sir Syed Express

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has outsourced the commercial management of nine more trains to the private sector under a public-private partnership.

According to the Ministry of Railways official, PR outsourced trains in order to provide better facilities to the passengers and generate more revenue for the department.

The trains included Mehr Express, Fareed Express, Faiz Ahmad Faiz Express, Jinnah Express, Mehran Express, Badar Express, Sir Syed Express, Ghauri Express, Mianwali Express.

Moreover, Pakistan Railways was also planning to outsource its hospitals in the country to upgrade, expand and rehabilitate them under the public-private partnership, according to a PR official.

Last year, the Pakistan Railways had decided to outsource commercial management of eight passenger trains to the private sector.

The railway department had sought proposals from the private sector for the outsourcing of commercial management of the passenger trains.

The trains include Karachi-Rawalpindi Sir Syed Express, Karachi-Havelian Hazara Express, Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express, Lahore-Mari Indus Mianwali Express, Lahore-Sialkot Narowal Passenger, Karachi-Mirpur Khas Mehran Express, Lahore-Multan Moenjo Daro Express and Lahore-Multan Badar Express.