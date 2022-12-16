PR restores two more passenger trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railway on Friday announced to restore operation of two more trains to facilitate more passengers, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan Railways decided to restore two more passenger trains from December 22. The resumption has been announced after repairs of the railway track affected by the devastating floods.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique gave a go-ahead for the resumption of two more trains. Fareed Express will be operational from December 22 with 18 coaches, whereas, Pakistan Express will be operated from December 23.

Pakistan Express will run from Karachi to Rawalpindi and Fareed Express starts from Lahore, through Pakpatan to Karachi. The shuttle train service between Malakwal and Pind Dadan Khan has also been decided to kick off this month.

Advance booking of Pakistan Express and Fareed Express has been started.

The Minister of Railways directed to take special care of occupancy, cleanliness, and punctuality of the trains in all stations.

