PR to digitise issuance of free travel passes to workers, pensioners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to adopt a digital procedure for issuing free-of-cost travel passes to its workers and pensioners in a transparent way, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Railways (PR) decided to develop a transparent system for the issuance of free travel passes to its workers and pensioners. It has been decided to issue the travel passes through a digital system, sources told ARY News.

Sources added that the travel passes will be issued to the family of the railway workers by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). It was learnt that the travel passes were issued in a manual way as it was handwritten and anyone could use it.

PR acquired the services of NADRA for making 180,000 travel passes for 60,000 railway workers. NADRA will also prepare the government passes of 132,000 retired railway employees.

Federal Railway Minister Azam Swati held a meeting with NADRA chairman Tariq Malik in which they agreed to prepare the travel passes. Sources said that PR will finalise the procedure to provide employees’ data to NADRA besides settling departmental and governmental matters.

Azam Swati said in a statement that the issuance of railway travel passes through NADRA will end corruption and irregularities.