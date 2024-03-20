PR to run four special trains on Eidul-Fitr

Pakistan Railways has decided to operate four special trains to facilitate passengers on the eve of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to details, Eid special trains will roll out to provide relief to the passengers of Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

CEO Railway Aamir Ali Baloch has issued instructions for running Eid special trains.

He said that if the prices of petroleum products decrease, Railways will also reduce the fares on Eid.

Baloch also emphasized the role of coal transportation in meeting almost 50 per cent of railway expenses and underscored the need for continuous efforts to operate the railway system effectively.

He acknowledged former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique’s contributions to improving the railway, including track restoration and the revival of profitable trains.