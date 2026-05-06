Prabhas starrer Spirit gets official release date

The release schedule for the long-awaited movie Spirit starring Prabhas is proceeding as planned. The producers formally announced the release date, putting an end to lingering rumours regarding potential delays. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, is confirmed to premiere in theaters globally on March 5, 2027.

Film trade sources shared the official update, confirming that the project is developing as planned. The official statement read: “The film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027.” The cast includes Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana, with Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga producing.

PRABHAS – SANDEEP REDDY VANGA – BHUSHAN KUMAR: ‘SPIRIT’ NOT POSTPONED… The makers of #Spirit have officially clarified that the film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027. There is absolutely NO postponement whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/i0LxI1D6c0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2026

Despite the confirmed date, the project has made headlines regarding cast changes and scheduling conflicts. Earlier Indian media reports suggested that while the producers initially targeted early March, concerns arose regarding Salman Khan’s upcoming project with Nayanthara, which is slated for an Eid 2027 launch.

An industry insider told Mid-Day: “Salman Khan locked Eid 2027, which falls in early March. Once that date was taken, it didn’t make sense for Spirit to arrive in the same window.” The source added that any shift in the timeline is a “calculated move” to ensure a clean theatrical run rather than a result of production issues.