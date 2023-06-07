Prabhas spills his wedding plans amid Kriti Sanon dating rumours

South Indian superstar, Prabhas shared an update on his wedding plans amid the dating rumours with ‘Adipurush’ co-star Kriti Sanon.

At the final trailer launch of the film in Tirupati city of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, Prabhas spoke about his dream wedding venue without spilling much about his lady love.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

When asked about his marriage by the crowd, the ‘Baahubali’ star replied, “Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only.” The city holds great religious importance for Hindus and is home to several historic temples.

It is pertinent to mention that the dating rumours of the co-stars are abuzz for quite some time now. The conjecture was further fuelled by Sanon’s ‘Bhediya’ co-star, Varun Dhawan who almost confirmed their affair at one of the promotional outings.

Publicity gimmick? Kriti Sanon roasted for sitting on floor at ‘Adipurush’ trailer launch

As for ‘Adipurush’, the mythological epic stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The title is written and directed by Om Raut, who also contributed to a massive INR500 crore budget along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

‘Adipurush’ is slated to hit theatres (IMAX and 3D) on June 16, in Hindi and Telugu.