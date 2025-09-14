Practical Magic 2: Everything you need to know about the sequel

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s Practical Magic 2 has officially wrapped filming, finishing a whirlwind two-month shoot that started in mid-July 2025.

Both Oscar-winning actresses, return to reprise their iconic roles as the Owens sisters, bringing back the witchy charm that made the first film a cult favourite.

Set 28 years after the 1998 original, Practical Magic 2 promises to retain the magical and feminist themes that fans loved. The first film gained acclaim for its pop soundtrack and creative storyline, and now Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back to bring the same energy and magic to the sequel.

Practical Magic 2 is directed by Susanne Bier, with a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. Practical Magic 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 18 September 2026 by Warner Bros.

Following the studio’s usual 45-day window between cinema and digital release, the movie could be available for streaming on Max or VOD platforms as early as the first week of November 2026. However, this could be delayed depending on the box office performance.

Fans will be excited to see the return of familiar faces. Sandra Bullock plays Sally Owens, Nicole Kidman reprises Gillian Owens, Dianne Wiest returns as Aunt Jet, and Stockard Channing as Aunt Fran in Practical Magic 2 .

New cast members include Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. Notably, Aidan Quinn, who played Sally’s love interest in the first movie, will not appear in the sequel due to story developments from Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel, The Book of Magic, which serves as the source for the film.

With Practical Magic 2, audiences can expect more of the enchanting spells, family bonds, and witchy adventures that made the original film so beloved. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s performances are sure to delight fans, while the new cast brings fresh energy to the story.

