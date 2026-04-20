The Practical Magic 2 trailer has finally landed, bringing back Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the roles that made the original 1998 film a cult favourite.

Warner Bros. dropped the Practical Magic 2 trailer on April 20, offering the first proper look at the long-awaited sequel and confirming that the Owens sisters are stepping back into their world of witchcraft, chaos, and family curses nearly three decades later.

In the Practical Magic 2 trailer, Bullock returns as Sally Owens while Kidman reprises her role as Gillian, with both characters now drawn into a new mystery after a strange figure, played by Lee Pace, arrives in their quiet New England town. The tone feels familiar but slightly darker, hinting that the magic isn’t just returning—it’s evolving in ways the sisters may not fully control.

Warner Bros. keeps the plot tightly under wraps, offering only a minimal tease around the Practical Magic 2 trailer, simply leaning on the idea that “the magic returns.” Still, the footage makes it clear that the sequel is aiming to balance nostalgia with a new generation of storytelling.

The Practical Magic 2 trailer also gives a glimpse of a returning ensemble and new faces, including Joey King as Sally’s daughter, alongside Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. Fans of the original will also notice Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest back as the eccentric aunts who raised the Owens sisters, grounding the sequel in the same quirky, emotional universe.

Behind the camera, the film is co-written by Akiva Goldman, who worked on the original, and Georgia Pritchett of Succession, with Bullock and Kidman both stepping in as producers this time around. The Practical Magic 2 trailer has already sparked strong early reactions, largely because it brings back a pairing audiences haven’t seen together in this world for 28 years.

Set for a theatrical release on September 18, the Practical Magic 2 trailer signals a clear attempt to revive one of Warner Bros.’ most enduring fantasy stories, this time with a new generation woven into the spell.