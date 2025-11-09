Prada’s over $775 Safety Pin sparks online jokes, memes

Prada, the Italian fashion brand, has once again sparked controversy on the internet, this time with a safety pin worth $775, approximately Rs 68,758.

The Crochet Safety Pin Brooch is an ordinary metal safety pin covered in colorful crochet thread and adorned with Prada’s small triangle logo.

However, a pack of safety pins costs between Rs. 20 to 50. People went crazy when they heard the Prada version cost almost Rs. 69,000.

Moreover, the online user rushed to the internet to express their opinions as they hilariously reacted with jokes and memes to the company’s newly launched lavish product.

A netizen referring to Grandma asked them, saying, “My grandma made these while watching TV; should I open a luxury store now?” Another user said, questioning, “Are brands just trolling us at this point?”

Prada really out here selling crochet safety pins for 70K. My grandma used to make those while watching Saas-Bahu dramas 😂 pic.twitter.com/jlgjJ60jad — Devanshu Kumar (@oldschoolguy__) November 5, 2025

The dissent in this regard believes that this luxury essentials trend demonstrates the way fashion industries are being run without ideas.

“It’s not creativity; it’s absurdity,” a blogger belonging to a fashion brand said.

I thought i had seen everything until i saw this! Ladies and gentlemen, Prada Crochet Safety Pin for 775$ that is 69000₹ that is 674€ that is 2850AED! pic.twitter.com/jDJwcmE1KP — Sarah (@rantingaksh) November 4, 2025

On the other hand, some asserted that it reflects growing inequality, with the rich purchasing what the rest already possess but in gold-plated wrapping.

“Luxury brands used to sell dreams. Now they sell our everyday life, just at 1,000 times the price.” A user further added expressing deep concerns.

For the unserved, this isn’t Prada’s first experience with scandal, as the firm previously attracted criticism for selling sandals that are nearly identical to India’s Kolhapuri chappals without acknowledging their cultural origins.

Notably, Prada is not alone in transforming everyday domestic things into high-fashion emblems. Previously, Gucci produced a silver paperclip with its emblem, valued at an astonishing Rs. 33,000.