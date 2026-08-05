The Indian film industry is in mourning following the sad demise of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away on August 4 at the age of 74. Best known for portraying iconic screen antagonists across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, the acclaimed performer died at a medical facility in Mumbai after a brave fight against cancer.

According to statements released by his manager, Siddharth Tiwari, the actor had previously survived cancer four years ago, but experienced a sudden health decline over the past month following a relapse. He spent his final weeks under hospital care surrounded by family before his condition rapidly deteriorated.

Throughout a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, Rawat cemented his legacy as one of the most formidable and versatile villains in contemporary Indian entertainment. He first achieved national prominence on television playing Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s legendary 1988 series Mahabharat.

However, his defining breakthrough on the silver screen arrived with his chilling portrayal of the titular crime lord Ghajini Dharmatma in the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Ghajini, a role he famously reprised alongside Aamir Khan in the smash-hit 2008 Hindi adaptation.

Beyond playing terrifying antagonists, he demonstrated exceptional artistic range as the fiercely loyal sepoy Deva Singh Sodhi in the Oscar-nominated period drama Lagaan.

Tributes from across the Indian film community have poured in to honor the late actor’s extensive contributions to regional and mainstream cinema. Industry colleagues, including his Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma and actor Gajendra Chauhan, shared heartfelt condolences online while remembering his immense screen presence and professional dedication.

Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya. As friends, family, and millions of cinema enthusiasts prepare to pay their final respects during his funeral proceedings in Mumbai, his legacy as a titan of Indian cinema remains firmly secured through his memorable performances.