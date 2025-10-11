Prakash Raj roasts Modi for calling Netanyahu a friend

South Indian actor Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken political views and social activism, has strongly reacted to Indian PM Narendra Modi’s tweet in which he termed his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, a friend.

Narendra Modi, taking to X (formerly Twitter), shared a post about Trump’s recent Gaza ceasefire plan, writing, “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan.”

“We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”

Modi further reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world.

To which, the renowned star Prakash Raj strongly slammed through a widely known quote, saying, “Tell me who is your friend… and I will tell you who you are …” is a famous quote #Justasking.

Prakash Raj additionally joined the #JustAsking hashtag, a globally recognised social media site for political post views.

Immediately after sharing the post, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious, sincere messages amid the ongoing Gaza situation.

So far, the post has collected 5.2K likes, 904 comments, and 890 reposts since it was shared on X.

One follower in return asked in the comment section, writing, “Sir, who is your friend?”

“Ohh! And I am asking, who are you? Don’t mind just asking,” another netizen wrote.

Intriguingly, one more joined along, countering the quote with the hashtag, saying, “Man is known by court cases! is an infamous quote #Justasking”

Earlier this year, Raj called Narendra Modi’s pindrop silence on the killing of naive people during Israeli military barbaric raids in Gaza criminal.

Veteran actor, while attending a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, said, “When humanity is bleeding anywhere in the world, silence also becomes a crime at such a time.”

He asked Modi, saying, “Modi ji talks about making the world a Vishu Guru, but when innocent children, women and the elderly are being killed in Gaza, why is his tongue closed?”

It should be acknowledged that the saying “Tell me who your friends are, and I’ll tell you who you are” is well-known because it emphasises the idea that the people you associate with have a significant impact on your character, values, and behaviour. It implies that your social group can reflect your personality, preferences, and life path.