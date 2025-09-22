Prakash Raj slams PM Modi's silence on genocide in Gaza

Indian cinema veteran, politician and a staunch critic of Narendra Modi, Prakash Raj slammed the Indian Prime Minister’s silence on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Actor Prakash Raj, who, along with South cinema icon Sathyaraj and veteran filmmaker Vetri Maaran, joined several prominent political figures in a protest in Chennai on Friday, September 19, to raise their voice against Israel’s war on Gaza, took the opportunity to call out Indian PM Narendra Modi, as well as the United States, for their strict silence on the killings of innocent Palestinians.

Speaking at the rally, the tough critic of PM Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “This is a gathering of everyone who speaks for humanity.”

“Some ask, ‘Why hold such a meeting?’ If speaking against injustice is politics, then yes, it is politics, and we will speak,” Raj continued. “When a wound forms on our body, if I remain silent, it only worsens. Similarly, if a nation suffers a wound and we remain silent, that silence will wound the nation even more.”

“The injustice happening in Palestine today is not only Israel’s responsibility but also America’s, and Modi’s silence is equally accountable,” concluded the ‘Singham’ actor.

Moreover, Sathyaraj also condemned the atrocities, calling them a violation of humanity. “How can bombs be dropped on Gaza? Where is humanity? How do these people sleep peacefully after committing such atrocities?” questioned the ‘Chennai Express’ actor.

“In today’s age, social media will carry this message across the world. It is the responsibility of artists to participate in such protests,” he added and emphasised, “If our fame doesn’t serve humanity and freedom, what’s the point of being famous?”