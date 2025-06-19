Pre-monsoon rains predicted in country from June 20

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Thursday forecast pre-monsoon rains across the country from June 20th-23 as moist currents penetrating from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea in the region.

A westerly wave is also likely to approach upper parts of Pakistan on 20th June.

Monsoon currents have entered in the upcountry, likely to bring a spell of rainfall, PMD’s weather report said.

Dust storm/rainfall with isolated heavy falls as well as hailstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Potohar region and central Punjab districts from 20th to 23rd June with occasional gaps.

Dust storms and rainfall also expected in Baluchistan’s Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, South Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal districts from 21st to 23rd June.

While dust storm and rainfall expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Jacobabad districts of Sindh from 22nd to 24th June.

The rain spell likely to subside very hot weather conditions gradually during the forecast period.

The Met Office has also cautioned against likely urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the forecast period.