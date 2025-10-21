Pregnant Dianne Buswell addresses speculation around partner Stefan Dennis’ exit from ‘Strictly’

Pregnant Dianne Buswell made a strong statement at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, addressing claims that her Strictly Come Dancing Partner, Stefan Dennis, had a “planned ” exit from the competition to accommodate her pregnancy.

The 66-year-old actor announced he had to withdraw from the BBC show due to a calf injury, describing himself as “devastated”. Dianne, who is expecting her first child with boyfriends Joe Sugg, took to her Instagram stories shortly after to refute the speculation, insisting that her pregnancy has not diminished her energy.

At the awards event, both Dianne and Stefan posed separately on the red carpet. Dianne looked stunning in a white and red floral strapless dress, paired with a stylish studded bag and statement earrings, her trademark red hair cascading in loose waves.

In her Instagram stories, Dianne shared a comment from a fan suggesting the exit was planned for her safety. She responded with frustration, stating, “I know people say ignore it, but actually why should I? I will speak up… I would love nothing more than to keep dancing this week, next week, and so on. In fact, I have more energy this year than I did this time last year” .

Dianne urged fans to respect Stefan, who is “extremely gutted” about leaving the show and to stop assuming it was a setup. “Believe me, we would dance if we could!” she added.

Stefan expressed his disappointment on social media, stating, “Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing… I was told that I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw”. He thanked the strictly family and Dianne for the opportunity, humorously noting that the injury affected the same leg he had previously injured.

Following the announcement of his departure, Dianne expressed her sorrow, saying, “Stefo, I’m so sorry our Strictly journey was cut short just as that confidence was starting to grow”. She praised Stefan as the “kindest human” she has worked with and looked forward to his future dancing with his wife.

Stefan is the third contestant to leave Strictly, following Dani Dyer, who fractured her ankle and Kristian Naim, who withdrew for medical reasons. Dianne, who announced her pregnancy last month, is the first contestant in the show’s history to compete while pregnant.