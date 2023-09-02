Pregnant tribal woman stripped and paraded naked in India

A disturbing incident was reported from a village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, India, where a tribal woman was being publicly humiliated by her husband and his family.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Indian police officials deployed teams to arrest the culprits. In the video, the man can be seen forcibly removing the clothes of the woman in front of the crowd and subjecting her to a humiliating naked public parade.

The early investigations indicated that the woman was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship, due to which she was humiliated by her husband.

The Indian police officials stated that the victim had gotten married just a year ago as per police. However, her husband and her in-laws accused her of living with another man within the same village.

The Director General of Indian Police (DGP) said, “The woman was punished by her in-laws. They took her to the village, where the incident took place. Her in-laws were angry with her because she was living with another man.”

Additionally, police have apprehended a total of ten suspects connected to the case along with the individuals – Kana Meena – who is identified as the victim’s husband.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been launched against the culprits under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 294 (pertaining to obscene acts), 354 (related to assaulting women), 365 (involving kidnapping), along with section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with the transmission of obscene material.

The Chief minister of the region acknowledged the incident and posted from his X -formerly Twitter – handle, “In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced in a family dispute with her in-laws. The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilised society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court.”

प्रतापगढ़ जिले में पीहर और ससुराल पक्ष के आपसी पारिवारिक विवाद में ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों द्वारा एक महिला को निर्वस्त्र करने का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। पुलिस महानिदेशक को एडीजी क्राइम को मौके पर भेजने एवं इस मामले में कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभ्य समाज में इस… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 1, 2023

The National Commission for Women (NCW) – represents the rights of women in India and to provide a voice for their issues and concerns – has also taken notice of the incident and criticized the police officials for its inaction before the video went viral. They have demanded for a comprehensive report from the police within five days.