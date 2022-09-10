Pregnant woman, baby die in flood-hit Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A mother and her unborn child died in flood-hit Sindh’s Khairpur district due to a lack of timely medical assistance, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the unfortunate incident occurred in Akari village of Khairpur district where a pregnant woman and her unborn baby died as she was not taken to hospital due to floodwaters on roads.

It is worth mentioning here that more than 47,000 pregnant women affected by the floods in Pakistan are in shelter camps across Sindh province, according to Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) stressed the need for providing healthcare facilities to almost 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

In a statement on August 31, the UNFPA said that it estimated that almost 650,000 pregnant women in the flood-affected areas require maternal health services to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth.

“Up to 73,000 women expected to deliver next month will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support,” said the UN agency.

