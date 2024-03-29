Pregnant woman beaten up in Karachi

KARACHI: A pregnant woman was attacked and beaten up by alleged land mafia activists in Karachi’s Surjani Town, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman went to see her plot in Surjani Town area of Karachi where the land mafia operatives were doing construction.

The occupation mafia operatives asked the woman the reason for coming to the plot and then started torturing her. In the video, the mafia operatives can be seen slapping and beating the woman.

Meanwhile, the police said that the video that has gone viral on social media is one and a half years old. It added that the incident took place on September 9, 2022 in Ajmeri Goth on financial dispute.

The police said that the case was registered at Surjani Town police station on the complaint of Shumaila, the victim.

Five persons including Ayaz, Abdul Shakoor, Amin, Hashim Nabil, Muzamil and Nizamuddin have been named in the case. The suspects have obtained bail while the case is being heard by the court.