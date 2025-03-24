Karachi: Pregnant woman, husband die as water tanker runs over motorcycle

KARACHI: A pregnant woman and her husband tragically died after a heavy water tanker ran over their motorcycle in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred near Malir halt. According to rescue sources, the woman was on her way to the hospital for delivery with her husband when they were struck by the tanker.

Due to the accident, the baby burst out of her pregnant mother’s womb on the spot. She, baby and husband were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, all of them succumbed to their injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi confirmed that the driver and helper of the water tanker have been arrested, and an FIR will be registered against them.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.

During the last few days, in response to traffic accidents, several cargo vehicles and water tankers were set on fire by unknown persons in Karachi’s Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam and Surjani Town areas.