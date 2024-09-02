Pregnant women die as ambulance gets stuck in mud in Thatta

THATTA: Two pregnant women lost their lives as the ambulance carrying them to the hospital stuck in the mud after heavy rain in Sindh’s Thatta district.

As per details, an ambulance was carrying two pregnant women to the hospital in Mirpur Sakro, Thatta, where it was stuck on the muddy road.

The driver tried hard to get the vehicle pass the muddy road but he failed and as a result both the pregnant women died.

The identity of the women could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Districts Sujawal and Thatta experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, last week. Union councils Kothi, Karmalak, Gul Muhammad Baran, and Mugerbeen of Taluka Jati in Sujawal district were severely affected by the persistent downpours.

Credible sources within the affected areas revealed that remote areas of Taluka Jati and Shahbunder in Sujawal district lost road connectivity with the rest of the district due to heavy rainfall.

Affected villagers reported that the clearance of outfall drains was not carried out by the concerned authorities in time, causing the drains to overflow and resulting in reverse flow after the rainfall.