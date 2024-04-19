Preity Zinta refutes reports of wanting Rohit Sharma as Punjab Kings captain

The Indian team captain, Rohit Sharma, has been dominating the headlines after his captaincy of Mumbai Indian was stripped off.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, Hardik Pandya was announced as the new captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) which led to speculation on social media about Rohit Sharma potentially joining other franchises as captain.

While many of these rumors lacked credibility, some pages circulated fake statements related to Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta.

In one such statement, falsely claimed that Zinta was determined to sign Rohit Sharma as her team’s captain, to which she was forced to take on social media to refute these false reports.

“Fakenews! All these articles are completely fake and baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard and am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan, and he being currently injured, makes these articles appear in very poor taste,” Zinta wrote in her ‘X’ post.

“These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties. All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #PL2024 Thank you,” she added.

Here’s Preity Zinta’s latest post on ‘X’: