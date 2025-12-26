Preity Zinta shares glimpses of cozy Christmas celebration with family

Indian actress Preity Zinta treated fans to a sweet glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with husband Gene Goodenough and their twin kids.

On Friday, December 26, the 50-year-old actress shared a sweet look at her Christmas celebrations, posting adorable pictures with Gene and their twin children.

Under the carousel of images she wrote, “Merry Christmas and happy holidays from ours to yours. Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always”.

In the photos, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress beams alongside her husband, while Gia twirls by the Christmas tree. Her son Jai is enjoying playful moments with his dad, both in matching clothes.

Meanwhile, after becoming a mother to twins via surrogacy in 2021, she occasionally shares moments from her family life but keeps the children’s faces and identities out of the spotlight.

Earlier, she also opened up about gratitude over Thanksgiving, posting a heartfelt note on social media about celebrating while being away from family.

Professionally, Preity is gearing up for her forthcoming major movie, the historical drama Lahore 1947. Under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh, and takes place during India’s Partition, with Aamir Khan supporting the venture.