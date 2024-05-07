Preity Zinta to share the screen with Shahrukh Khan?

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta breaks the silence on her possible on-screen collaboration with superstar Shahrukh Khan.

During a recent Q&A session on her X account, Preity Zinta candidly responded to the question regarding a possible collaboration with her close friend, co-star and fellow IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise owner Shahrukh Khan.

When asked by a netizen, when the two are doing a film together, Zinta replied, “When we get a mind blowing script together that only him and I can do. Till then gotta wait.”

Further, singing praises for SRK, the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor wrote, “Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se.”

Notably, Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Dil Se’. The two went on to co-star in several superhit films including ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Veer Zaara’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently filming for her comeback title ‘Lahore 1947′, by director Rajkumar Santoshi, co-starring Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.