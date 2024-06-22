Premium number plates to be auctioned on THIS date

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise Department will hold a ‘historic auction’ of premium number plates for vehicles to generate revenue from the choice number fee mechanism.

According to details, the Excise Department will hold a ‘historic auction’ of premium number plates on June 29 at a local hotel in Karachi. Interested participants can register now for the event.

The auction will feature premium number plates in the Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories. Representatives from car manufacturing companies have also been invited to the event, according to provincial minister Sharjeel Memon.

Premium number plates have unique features, such as personalised property that can be inherited, transferable to another vehicle, Computerised National Identity Card-based registration, applicable to any private vehicle, reusable on any vehicle, customisable colour shades for platinum numbers (except prescribed colours), and transferable to another CNIC for a prescribed fee.

The three categories are:

‘Platinum’ number plates have a maximum of three characters and a base price of Rs2 million.

‘Gold’ number plates have a maximum of five characters and a base price of Rs1 million

‘Silver’ number plates have a maximum of seven characters and a base price of Rs50,000.