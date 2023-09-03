29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Preparations underway to launch major operation: Haris Nawaz

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

THATTA: Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz has said preparations being made for major operations in Karachi and interior of Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media at Makli Bypass here, Haris Nawaz said that the operation will be launched as new officers will come today or the next day.

Home minister said that Sindh the peace will return to Sindh after posting of good officers. Sindh will turn into a cradle of peace, he said.

“Preparations have been completed for an operation in Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Kandhkot,” Haris Nawaz said.

“Operation will be conducted at all places in Katcha and Pacca areas,” caretaker home minister of Sindh said.

“We are not going to initiate political victimization against anyone,” he said.

“Action being taken against those having NAB or other cases against them,” he said.

“We will hold free, fair and transparent election and will issue instructions as and when the election date given,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.