Prepare for a golden Christmas: Demon Hunters’ girl group to hit the stage for first time

Get ready for a golden Christmas as the voices behind K-Pop Demon Hunters’ beloved girl group prepare to take the stage for their first live concert.

The performance is set for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2025, taking place in Los Angeles on December 5, as announced in a joint Instagram post by 102.7 KIIS FM, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and the Intuit Dome on October 22.

The concert will feature EJAE, Aundrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who voice the characters Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), respectively.

HUNTR/X made their real-life performance debut on “The Tonight Show” on October 7 and previously surprised fans with a cameo during a Saturday Night Live skit featuring Bad Bunny.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming concert, the official 102.7 KIIS FM Instagram account recently dropped an intriguing hint in response to a fan comment.