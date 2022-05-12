Present Dua Zehra in court, SHC tells police

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed SSP of District East and SHO Al-Falah Police Station to produce Dua Zehra before court in next hearing, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard Dua’s father petition seeking the recovery of teenage girl, who had gone missing from her Karachi home and later surfaced in Punjab.

The court also directed the respondents as well as the prosecutor general Sindh to file comments till May 19.

Her father in his petition had pleaded to the court to issue orders to the SSP East, SHO Alfalah police station and the investigation officer of the case for recovery of Dua Zehra.

t is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town in Karachi on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels for help in finding their daughter.

Days after disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore.

A Lahore court allowed Dua to live with her husband. The Model Town court, while issuing verdict on police’s plea to send the girl (14-year-old according to her father’s claim and 18-year-old as per her own) to Dar-ul-Aman, rejected the police request and allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband Zaheer Ahmed.

