President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Ahad Cheema, an ex-civil servant who served in grade BPS-20 for more than 15 years, as Adviser to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on establishment, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Ahad Cheema as adviser to the PM on the summary sent by the PM’s office.

Cabinet Division has also issued notification of his appointment.

His appointment comes after his resignation from civil service was accepted by the PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Cheema is facing a number of corruption cases, including Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme, Paragon Housing Society, and asset beyond means references.

Last year in April, he was released from jail on bail. He remained incarcerated for over three years. A BPS-19 PAS officer, Cheema was the head of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during the last PML-N government.

Also, in recognition of his services in constructing the Lahore metro, Ahad Cheema was conferred the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the then president.

