President Alvi approves Athar Minallah’s elevation to SC

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the elevation of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Syed Azhar Rizvi to the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

According to details, President Arif Alvi has signed the cabinet’s summary recommending to elevate the three judges to the Supreme Court. The President also approved the appointment of Justice Amir Farooq as Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Athar Minallah has been elevated to the SC, along with Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

On November 4, the parliamentary committee for the appointment of judges, in their emergency session, approved the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) recommendation to elevate IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court.

In the session, the committee approved the JPC’s recommendation to elevate Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court and appoint Justice Amir Farooq as Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On October 24, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) agreed upon three judges, including Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah’s names for elevation to the Supreme Court.

