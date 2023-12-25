22.3 C
President Alvi approves removal of Ahad Cheema as SAPM

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi approved the removal of Ahad Khan Cheema from his post of Advisor to Prime Minister for Establishment, ARY News reported.

An ex-civil servant, who served in grade BPS-20 for more than 15 years, also remained Adviser to the then-PM Shehbaz Sharif on the establishment.

On the instruction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister sent the summary to the President for the removal of Ahad Cheema from his post.

The President approved the removal of Ahad Cheema on the advice of the prime minister under Article 48 of the constitution.

On December 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to remove Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Ahad Cheema from his post.

The verdict was issued after a hearing on petitions moved against federal ministers and advisers over their political associations.

The election commission had issued notices to Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Adviser Ahad Cheema and Principal Secretary to the PM Tauqeer Shah.

Read more: ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as SAPM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its verdict directed the secretary cabinet division to delist Ahad Cheema as SAPM.

The electoral body in its order said he remained part of the former cabinet, and his presence in the current caretaker cabinet could ‘affect’ the election results.

The former LDA chief was recently acquitted by an accountability court in assets beyond known sources of income reference.

