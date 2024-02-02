President Alvi calls for promoting chess at the grassroots level

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for promoting chess in the country, especially at the grassroots level in collaboration with international organizations and the private sector.

A delegation of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) called on the President at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The delegation included President FIDE and former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the Asian Chess Federation and son of the President of UAE, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nehayan, and others.

The President highlighted the need to promote healthy activities, including chess in the country. He stated that chess had mental and educational benefits, and it needed to be included in the education system.

President Alvi said that the game of chess could help relieve stress, besides enhancing intellect as well as boosting mental faculties. He highlighted the need to encourage chess by organizing chess competitions and tournaments in the country. He also stressed the need for developing collaborations among the public and private sectors to patronise and promote chess in Pakistan.

The delegation briefed President Alvi about the role of the International Chess Federation in promoting chess in the world. The delegation maintained that there was great potential to expand chess-related activities in Pakistan.

It was apprised that a large number of people in Pakistan are fond of the game. The delegation suggested that chess should be promoted at the primary level in schools, adding that chess players could also participate online in the world chess tournaments.