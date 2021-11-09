President Alvi summons joint session of Parliament on Nov 11

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the parliament on November 11 (Thursday), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing, the session will begin at 11 am.

According to govt sources, about 18 bills will be presented for legislation in a joint sitting.

Two bills on electoral reforms will be presented in the joint session for approval. The right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and use of electoral machines in the polls are part of the bills of electoral reforms.

All opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, have finalised a strategy to give tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in a joint sitting of parliament on November 11.

According to details, the session of the opposition parties’ legal committee was held in Islamabad to review strategy regarding the joint sitting of Parliament tomorrow.

The session was attended by former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yousuf Raza Gilani, PPP leader Sherry Rehman, former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, Shazia Marri, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

PM to host lunch for lawmakers

Prime Minister Imran Khan will host the lunch for the National Assembly (NA) lawmakers and senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partners on Wednesday (tomorrow).

PM Imran Khan will host the lunch for the lawmakers and senators of PTI and coalition partners tomorrow at the PM House at 2:00 pm.

Sources said that the premier will also address the parliamentarians on the occasion. PM Khan will take the parliamentarians into confidence over different national matters.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!