President Alvi reviews progress on Karachi Transformation Plan

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday chaired a high level meeting at Governor House, Karachi to review progress on Karachi Transformation Plan announced by PM Khan last year to resolve major infrastructure issues of the metropolitan city.

The meeting discussed the ongoing development projects in the port city under the transformation plan. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail updated the president about Karachi’s problems relating to the availability of clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management and transport.

During the meeting, President Arif Alvi laid particular emphasis on the importance of water conservation in Karachi. “No such plan to preserve water had been formulated in past,” he regretted.

He said that the country’s development and prosperity was directly linked with the development of Karachi and “we can no longer ignore the plight of its people.”

The meeting also apprised the president of the measures being adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to address the issues of the metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said: “Federal government is playing its due role in addressing Karachi’s issues.”

The increasing number of Covid cases due to new wave also came under discussion.

Federal Minister for Planning and NCOC head, Asad Umar, informed that there were clear signs of the fourth wave of Covid-19 starting in the country, primarily due to poor compliance to SOPs and arrival of the Indian variant of the virus.

The president stressed that the people should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr Asad Umar, MNA Aftab Siddiqi and others.