President Alvi lauds COAS, govt’s efforts to bring in foreign investment

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday lauded the efforts of incumbent caretaker government and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to attract foreign investment under joint-ventures to improve Pakistan’s economy, ARY News reported.

Addressing the 15th Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP)’s Recognition Ceremony, the President said that with these effective decision-making by the army chief and the interim government, the country was moving towards economic stability.

President Alvi said that the business community could make Pakistan economically strong. “Pakistan had tremendous potential, which could be tapped by taking responsibility,” he said.

He congratulated REAP for its journey from the exports of $300 million to $3 billion.

The President while suggesting REAP members said that they could move to joint-ventures and focous on value-added rice items.

The president praised the innovative “Biryani Festival” concept and extended an invitation for REAP to organise the festival at the President House. He also called for the revitalisation of rice research institutions to bolster Pakistan’s presence in the global market.

Responding to REAP’s request, President Alvi proposed the establishment of market-oriented institutions through collaboration between the government and REAP. He emphasised the importance of empowering women through employment and providing quality education to prepare the younger generation to confront the nation’s challenges.

Meanwhile, President Alvi also condemned Israel’s brutality in Gaza.

It is pertinent to mention here that COAS Asim Munir announced actions against a wide range of illegal activities to safeguard Pakistan’s economic interests and enhance security.