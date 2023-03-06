President Alvi meets Imran Khan in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday reached Lahore to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

The meeting is currently underway at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Matters including the country’s overall political situation, elections in Punjab on April 30 and general elections came under discussion in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and former prime minister Imran Khan.

It may be noted that the elections in Punjab will be held on April 30, the date announced by the president, following the orders of the Supreme Court, while the date of polls in KP is yet to be announced.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned a meeting to review arrangements for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has recently ordered ECP to hold the elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days as per the constitution of Pakistan.

