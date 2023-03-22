President Alvi, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the Muslim world and the nation on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak, ARY News reported.

In a statement, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Holy month of Ramazan not only provided moments of spiritual and moral blessings, but also bring a message to the entire Ummah to further promote qualities of compassion, brotherhood and cooperation.

رمضان المبارک کے آغاز پر پوری قوم اور عالم اسلام کو مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ یہ مہینہ ہمیں خود احتسابی، پابند زندگی گزارنے اور قربانی کا درس دیتا ہے۔ اللہ تعالی ہمیں رمضان المبارک کے فیوض وبرکات سے مستفید ہونے کی توفیق عطا کرے۔ آپ سب کو ماہ صیام مبارک — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 22, 2023

The president observed that objective of fasting was to strengthen the virtue of piety as it help promoted qualities of endurance and determination, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Wednesday.

By adhering to Islamic proclamations and obedience, it provided an opportunity to a Muslim to lead a life full of discipline by following Allah Almighty’s commands.

The president said today, Pakistan was passing through difficult economic situation which made it imperative for all of them to take care of the feeble, dependent and needy segments of society.

These segments passed through severe economic situation throughout the year with trials and tribulations, he said, and urged the people to fully support them all the year and especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

With this virtuous act, they could reap the benefits and blessings of Ramazan ul Mubarak, he opined.

The president also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and wished that the holy month might enable them to get its blessings.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif – in a tweet – said that the holy month taught them self-examination, disciplined life and sacrifices. “May Allah Almighty enable them to earn blessings of the holy month, the prime minister prayed while congratulating all,” he added.

In a separate press release, the prime minister urged the people to especially pray for the betterment of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan. May Allah Almighty rid Pakistan of the economic woes, poverty and inflation, he added.

The prime minister asked the people to pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and elimination of terrorism.

He said Ramazan ul Mubarak was a month of blessings and appealed for prayers for the collective betterment of humanity and protection from calamities.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the Ramazan moon had been sighted as the holy month will begin in Pakistan tomorrow (March 23).

