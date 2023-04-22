President Alvi, PM Shehbaz greet nation on Eidul Fitr

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while extending Eid greetings to the nation, have urged the people to take care of the needy and destitute on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Dr Arif Alvi offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Faisal Mosque and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The president mixed up with the people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings.

The president specially prayed for the salvation of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

Earlier, in his message to the countrymen, the president appealed to the countrymen not to allow their sectarian, religious, and political differences to become a source of strife and hatred.

He said that in order to get out of the current situation facing the country, the people needed to inculcate the habit of forgiving and follow the teachings of Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He also urged the countrymen to play their part in moving the country toward political and economic stability.

“This realization can be the basis for eradicating poverty and injustice from any society. We should make a pledge on this occasion of Eid that we will carry these qualities of piety, and realisation with us throughout the year and play our role in making society prosperous,” the president remarked.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to accept our fasts and prayers during Ramazan and grant the country progress, and prosperity.

Prime Minister’s message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his separate message, said Eid-ul-Fitr provides an opportunity for the practical expression of the spirit of patience, contentment and consideration for others.

He urged the people to share the joy of Eid with all those who are oppressed by hardships.

The prime minister said the coalition government is making continuous efforts to lessen economic difficulties of the people.

He also requested the people to remember the flood victims on the occasion of Eid by helping them generously.

Shehbaz Sharif also acknowledged the sacrifices of martyrs, who laid down their lives in fighting terrorism and offered heartfelt condolences to their families.

Meanwhile, FM Bilawal Bhutto offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, and others at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana).

PTI Chairman Imran Khan offered Eid prayers at Zaman Park, Lahore. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari offered Eidul-Fitr prayers in NawabShah.

