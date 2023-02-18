President Alvi urges stakeholders to sit together to ‘resolve crisis’

HYDERABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the implementation of the constitution was the solution to all problems and all stakeholders must sit together to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the president expressed these views while addressing a conference at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI).

President Alvi said the economic condition of the country was not so good, but the solution of all these problems lies in the continuity of democracy.

“The IMF [International Monetary Fund] was a lending institution and before giving money, it wants to see how we will repay that amount, therefore, it enforces discipline so that other lenders and friendly countries also lend us,” the President maintained.

He said solar was the cheapest source of energy in the country. “We can meet our energy needs by generating abundant electricity through solar technology.” He said oil lobby kept us away from Thar coal, making us to waste 10 to 15 years before benefiting from it.

While giving credit to the former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Dr Alvi said due to his efforts, Pakistan was able to launch nuclear programme which enabled us to generate electricity from nuclear sources and got a 40 to 50 years umbrella. The same programme prevents our enemy from attacking us, he added.

Referring to the food abundance, President Alvo said they need to work in that regard through Agriculture University Tandojam and other research institutes.

He also urged agriculturalists to go to Faisalabad and the Arid University and conduct research on low-water consuming crops to achieve the goal of food security.

President Alvi said the government was duty bound, but in the industry sector, the industrialists have to make the ways themselves and all stakeholders should do their own work for achieving shared goals.

He termed IT and the Textile as potential sectors for enhancing exports of the country and urged the industrialists to pay more attention to both these sectors.

He also suggested the business community to engage more women in trade and business activities as no sector will flourish without their full participation.

He said there was a shortage of human resources all over the world and we should fill this gap by providing training to the youth.

He said that IT was the only sector where our females can work at home and they may be able to work not only for the country but also for the industry of the whole world through the internet.

He also referred to the Prime Minister’s Youth Development programme initiated by the previous government and said it provided training to 2.4 million youths.

The President said in India, 100% children go to primary school, 98% in Bangladesh and 99% in Sri Lanka while we have only 68% children enrolled in schools which is a matter of concern.

In response to HCCI’s charter of economy proposal, the president said it was very difficult to bring all stakeholders together and for this purpose people should have to leave their ego behind.

The President said he tried his best to get everyone sit together but no one was ready to do so while the situation of the country was very bad and there was a need to keep all opposition aside to save the country from drowning.

Dr Alvi said he will continue his efforts to take all stakeholders to table so that the crisis could be ended with joint efforts. The President said democracy could be strengthened by implementing the constitution so elections must be held as per the constitutional requirement.

Referring to the current situation in Punjab and KP, the president said he once again wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner for holding a meeting so that election dates could be announced in both the provinces as per the constitutional requirement.

