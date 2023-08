Caretaker federal cabinet takes oath: Here are the names!

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has administered oath to the caretaker federal cabinet members at the President’s House today, ARY News reported.



The caretaker federal cabinet took oath today in a ceremony held at the President’s House.

The caretaker cabinet members include Jamal Shah, Umar Saif, Murtaza Solangi, Sarfraz Bugti, Jalil Abbas Jillani, Tabish Gohar, Gohar Ijaz, Shamshad Akhtar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Aneeq Ahmed, Anwar Ali Haider, Dr Nadeem Jan, Muhammad Sami, Madad Ali Sindhi, Manzoor Ranjha and Ahmed Irfan.

Portfolios (Caretaker Ministers):

Shamshad Akhtar (Minister for Finance, Privatisation)

Ex-Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani (Foreign Minister)

Murtaza Solangi (Information and Broadcasting Minister)

Sarfraz Bugti (Minister for Interior, Overseas Pakistanis & Narcotics Control)

Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider (Minister of Defence, Aviation)

Ahmed Irfan Aslam (Minister for Law, Natural Resources, Climate Change)

Industrialist Ijaz Gohar (Minister for Commerce, Textile & Industry)

Dr Umar Saif (Minister for IT, Science & Technology)

Sami Syed (Minister for Planning & Development)

Jamal Shah (Minister for National Heritage & Culture)

Madad Ali Sindh (Minister for Education, Youth Affairs)

Dr Nadeem Jan (Minister for National Health Services)

Khalil George (Minister for Human Rights, Women Empowerment)

Aneeq Ahmed (Minister for Religious Affairs, Hajj)

Shahid Ashraf Tarar (Minister for Communication, Postal Services, Maritime Affairs)

Ahad Cheema (Adviser to Caretaker PM on Establishment Division)

Waqas Masood (Adviser to Caretaker PM on Finance)

Air Marshal (Retired) Farhat Hussain (Adviser to Caretaker PM on Aviation)

Mushaal Hussein Mullick (Special Assistant to Caretaker PM on Human Rights, Women Empowerment)

Jawwad Sohrab Malik (Special Assistant to Caretaker PM on Overseas Pakistanis)

Vice Admiral (Retired) Iftikhar Rao (Special Assistant to Caretaker PM on Maritime Affairs)

Vash Shah (Special Assistant to Caretaker PM on Tourism)

Dr Jahanzeb Shah [Special Assistant to Caretaker PM on Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)]

Syeda Arfa Zehra (Special Assistant to Caretaker PM on Education, National Harmony)

The portfolio of Brigadier (Retd) Manzoor Ranjha is yet to be announced.